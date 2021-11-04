Illini fall to No. 9 Nebraska in straight sets

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In their first match since becoming ranked for the first time since 2019, the #25 Illini fell to #9 Nebraska in straight sets Thursday night.

Raina Terry led the Illini with 12 kills on the match, but after leading by five points in both the second and third sets Illinois could not hold off the Huskers. It’s the second time this season Nebraska has beaten Illinois 3-0, the only team to sweep the Illini all year.

Illinois will now look to Saturday when #11 Minnesota comes to Huff Hall. The game is at 6 p.m.