Illini fall to No. 13, Ayo named co-Big Ten Player of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball dropped seven spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, going from No. 6 to No. 13. The Illini went 1-1 last week, beating No. 10 Duke on its home court, but losing to previously unranked Missouri (now No. 16) in Columbia.

The Illini were the second biggest movers down, only behind Duke. The Blue Devils fell 11 spots after losing to the Illini (4-2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

For his effort in both games, Ayo Dosunmu was named the co-Big Ten Player of the Week, along with Iowa’s Luka Garza. Dosunmu veraged 27 points and 8.5 rebounds in two games last week, shooting 61% from the field in road games at Duke and Missouri.

Illinois opens up Big Ten play on Tuesday hosting unbeaten Minnesota (6-0) at State Farm Center. Finishing up the non-conference portion of their schedule with two losses wasn’t necessarily how head coach Brad Underwood drew it up, but his team got valuable experience against high major opponents. It’s something that will pay off in the upcoming 20-game league schedule. What more could the 57-year old ask for on his birthday Monday?

“I woke up this morning and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, 20 of these things,'” Underwood said. “It’s what we play for. We play for a Big Ten championship, we’ve never shied away from that with any of our teams here. That’s the goal and if you’re good enough to win it in this league you’ve got a chance to win the national championship.”