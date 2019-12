SANTA CLARA, Ca. (WCIA) — The Illinois defense had trouble with Cal quaterback Chase Garber all day, as the Bears beat the Illini 35-20 in the Redbox Bowl.

Garber went 22/31 for 272 yards with four touchdowns on the day. Brandon Peters played well for the Illini, going 22/37 through the air for 273 yards and one touchdown. He added 68 yards on ground, that led the team.

Illinois finish the season 6-7 overall.