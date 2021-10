(WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball was looking to upset another ranked team on the road, but fell in 3-sets (21-25, 15-25, 19-25) to No. 9 Nebraska in Lincoln.

Middle blocker Kennedy Collins led the way for the Illini with seven kills and four blocks, while outside hitter Raina Terry also had seven kills. Diana brown also earned a double-double with 26 assists, and a team-high 10 digs.