Illini fall in four sets to ranked Badgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball was back at Huff Hall on Sunday afternoon to try and extend their six game winning streak. After taking down No. 4 Purdue earlier in the week, the Illini hosted another ranked opponent welcoming in No. 5 Wisconsin.

The Illini took the first set 25-33, but Wisconsin battled back to win the next three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-17) to win it four. Megan Cooney earned her 10th career double-double, leading the team with 13 kills and digs. Jessica Nunge added in 11 kills, with Raina Terry also posting double-digit kills. Diana Brown added in 41 assist on the day.

Next up, Illinois will host Purdue on Wednesday Oct. 6 in Huff Hall at 8 p.m. CT.