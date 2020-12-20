Illini fall 56-21 at Penn state, program looks ahead to Bielema era

(WCIA) — Illinois Football took the field for the last time this season, with new head coach Bret Bielema getting a glimpse of the program he will soon take over. The Illini lost 56-21 to Penn State, with Bielema attending the game alongside Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. He was announced as the 29th head football coach of the program, just hours before kickoff.

Rod Smith stepped in as the interim head coach against the Nittany Lions, likely making his last contribution to the Illinois program. The Illini also admitted there were several emotions leading up to the game, after Lovie Smith was fired as head coach last Sunday.

“The first couple of days we’re really emotional, but we said we were going to do it for each other,” says quarterback Isaiah Williams. “The coaches just grinded it out with us too. They could have been using this week to find different job opportunities but they stuck with us. And we can’t thank them enough.”

Penn State scored on the opening drive of the game, jumping to an early 7-0 lead. The Illini responded with Williams taking over the quarterback role, who threw a touchdown pass to Brian Hightower to tie the game in the first quarter. Penn State responded with a touchdown off the ensuing kick-off return, taking advantage of the several missing starters on Illinois’ end.

Out at Penn State

DB Adams

DB S. Brown

LB Cooper

WR Cumby

DB Hobbs

WR J. Imatorbhebhe

OL Kramer

RB Love

DL Mondesir

DL Perry

DL Shipton

WR Sidney

LB Tolson

DL Woods



Previously announced out for the season

LB Barnes

OL Jeresaty

OL Palczewski — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) December 19, 2020

The Illini jumped into the lead following a rushing touchdown from Chase Brown, and a Williams to Daniel Barker connection. But the Illini struggled to come up with anything after that, with Penn State scoring 6 unanswered touchdowns to win it.

Linebacker Jake Hansen recorded nine tackles and sack, and is likely moving on after this season. However, the senior hasn’t closed the door on returning to Illinois to use his last year of eligibility. He wants to hear more from Bielema, when he meets the team for the first time on Sunday at 1 p.m. Hansen says the team is hopeful for the future.

“It’s a little underrated of how much of a blessing it is to play at this level,” says Hansen. “And that’s what drove me and a lot of our players to finish the week strong–the Love for the game. [Bielema] has done a great job at different programs, Wisconsin is obviously the one that everyone wants to talk about, but even at Arkansas he did get a fair shake during the whole year, so I think he’s going to do big things for us, and install some Big Ten grit here.”

“We’re looking for a leader,” says Williams. “It doesn’t matter who it is, we’re ready to give him 100%.”