EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WCIA) — For the first time since 2007, the Illini win on the road in a non-conference game. Illinois held on for a 31-23 victory at UConn on Saturday.

Brandon Peters went 22-33 through the air for 225 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jakari Norwood ran for 62 yards, leading the team. Josh Imatorbhebhe caught two TD passes, Daniel Barker and Ra’Von Bonner each caught one.

Illini win at UConn 31-23! Watch the post game press conference with Illini head coach Lovie Smith. Posted by WCIA 3 News on Saturday, September 7, 2019

Illinois moves to 2-0 on the season. They host Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.