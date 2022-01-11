Illini escape conference winless Huskers on the road

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Coming into the night as the heavy favorite, No. 25 Illinois (12-3; 5-0) went all the way to wire against Nebraska (6-11; 0-6) before pulling out the 81-71 victory.

The Huskers got out on the right foot early, starting the game making its first three three-pointers and extending out to a 16-4 lead. Illinois punched back, going on a run of its own. An Alfonso Plummer triple in the middle of the first half gave the Illini a seven point lead and marked a 21-5 run in favor of the visitors.

"It's really hard to do what we ask Kofi to do cause we were riding his shoulders pretty good"



Kofi Cockburn looked gassed in the second half but still managed to put up 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 8th straight double-double pic.twitter.com/1q99enZyoS — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 12, 2022

Just as quickly as Illinois came back, Nebraska fired back with an 11-0 run going into half, giving them the 34-31 lead at the break.

Illinois came out firing, and Trent Frazier had one of his best games of the season. The senior scored 20 points in the second half and helped fill in for Kofi Cockburn, who had to sit with foul trouble for a good part of the period.

After scoring a season high 8 points and blocking 4 shots, #Illini forward Omar Payne provided a big spark off the bench



"That's probably the best I've felt…the alley from Trent, we've been talking about that all week. Brought energy to the team" pic.twitter.com/IV6fO9QjMx — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 12, 2022

Illinois now comes back to Champaign to get ready for Michigan at the State Farm Center Friday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.