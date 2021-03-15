Illini enjoying B1G title, looking for more in March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Winning a Big Ten title has been a goal since the start of the season for Illinois but it’s still all about wanting more in March for the second ranked team in the country. The Illini (23-6) are celebrating their first conference championship in 16 years but say they have so much more to do.

“It feels great definitely and it’s something to be proud of,” Illinois guard and Big Ten tournament MVP Ayo Dosunmu said holding the trophy. “It’s definitely something that you can enjoy. We know that we have bigger goals and aspirations but in order to get to those bigger goals and aspirations we have to get this one first.”



“It took a lot to get to this point but I’m ecstatic we’re sitting here with a championship heading into the NCAA tournament which is the last chapter that we’ve all been working towards getting to,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.

Illinois faces Drexel in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at 12:15 p.m. CT in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Dragons (12-7) won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament title to qualify for the Big Dance for the first time in 25 years.