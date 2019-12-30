Illini end non-conference with big win over North Carolina A&T

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini dished out 22 assists on their way to a 95-64 win over the Aggies.

Kofi Cockburn lead the way with a career high 26 points and nine rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu scored 19, with Alan Griffin putting in 18 on 4/5 shooting from three.

“Our biggest improvement was sharing the ball, obviously. You saw we had 22 assists off a couple turnovers from last week where we only had like four so we just focused on sharing the ball and everybody was knocking down shots,” Griffin said.

“We turned down some good shots to take some great ones. We’re not a selfish team, when we get in trouble and don’t have assists it’s guys trying to make plays themselves. The game of basketball always wins when you do that,” Brad Underwood said. “Today that was fun to watch and our bench is going crazy because they know they made the extra pass and got Alan in the corner and Kofi kicks one out to open the game. Most of the things we worked on this week and emphasized we put to fruition today.”

Illinois is now 9-3 overall and will pick up Big Ten play Thursday when they travel to Michigan State.