Illini drop to No.6 in AP Poll, Underwood considered re-match with Baylor this weekend

(WCIA) — The Illini drop from No.5 to No.6 in the Top-25 Poll after losing to Baylor last week, 82-69. Although, they were close to seeing a rematch this weekend, after head coach Brad Underwood reached out to Baylor to replace the UT-Martin game that got canceled.

#EveryDayGuys are at #️⃣6️⃣ this week!



First up, a Top-10 matchup with the #️⃣🔟 Blue Devils tomorrow night. #Illini pic.twitter.com/rJVTKnBuFH — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 7, 2020

UConn was another potential candidate to replace the Skyhawks, but the Illini lucked out after someone of the UConn team tested positive for COVID-19. Ultimately, they weren’t able to fill the void in the schedule, and it just came down to safety.

“With the 21-day out, I’d be negligent on my part to bring somebody in to play, to play a game that could jeopardize five or six league games,” says Underwood. “We’re looking, I want to play as many games as we can, and that’s why I’ve fought all year for league games only, because we have different protocols for them.”

The Illini are still looking to add another game to the schedule, possibly another Big Ten opponent that they only play once.

#Illini HC Brad Underwood reached out to UConn and Baylor to potentially replace the canceled UT-Martin game. Didn’t end up working out, but an Illinois-Baylor rematch would have been cool. — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) December 7, 2020

The Illini are set for another Top-10 matchup this week against Duke. The Blue Devils moved down four spots in the poll, now ranked at No.10. The Illini will play at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 CT on ESPN.