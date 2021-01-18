Illini drop to No.22 in rankings, looking to rebound against Penn State

(WCIA) — Illinois dropped eight spots in the AP Top-25 poll making it their most significant drop of the season. Following a loss to Ohio State, the Illini moved from No. 14 to No. 22 in the poll.

The Big Ten, however, continues to lead the way in the rankings with six teams–the most of any conference. Iowa (4), Michigan (7), Wisconsin (10), and Ohio State (15) are all in the Top 25.

Illinois will look to rebound following back-to-back losses, with a home date against Penn State. Illini guard Trent Frazier says for the last three games, they’ve struggled to put together two halves of good basketball.

“We have to find a way to put 40 minutes together, and do what we do everyday and every night,” said Frazier. “So obviously we can play for 20 mins, and we’d be the best 20 minute team in the country, and if we put two halves together, no one will be able to beat us.”

Illini tip-off against Penn State at 7:30 C.T. on Big Ten Network.