Illini downplay shooting woes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is 20-100 in their three point attempts against high-major opponents. Their philosophy remains the same, keeping shooting and they will eventually go in.

The Illini are coming off a 3-28 performance behind the arc in East Lansing, leading to a 76-56 loss to the Spartans. Brad Underwood stated after the game Thursday, and again on Saturday, that he loved the looks his team got, they just didn’t go in. The players, as well, are not losing faith in their shot.

“We’ve got to stay confident and do what we do. Sometimes shot doesn’t fall, it happens, but you just don’t ‘Oh my gosh, my shot isn’t falling, man, I’m gonna do this’, you’ve got to stay confident in what you do,” Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “We have great, great, great shooters on this team and we’ll get it right.”

“This is the Big Ten, you can’t take no games off on anybody in this league,” Alan Griffin said. “You gotta stay locked in and focused and give it your best every time you play a Big Ten team.”

Some of the shooting woes could be in part due to a change in the rules this offseason. The NCAA moved the three-point line back nearly 17 inches, from 20′ 9″ to 22′ 1 3/4″.

The Illini are shooting less than 30% from three this season, they shot 34.5% last year.

“The marginal guys that probably aren’t shooting it as well and I think it’s effecting the way teams play defensively, there’s no doubt,” Underwood said. “That’s what the line was meant to do. We’ll grow into that distance. Everybody talks about that foot and a half or whatever, that’s a big difference for some guys, and over the course of time we’ll grow into it but there’s no doubt it’s having some effect.”

Illinois and Purdue tip off at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night, it’s on FS1.