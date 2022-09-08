CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini defensive lineman Johnny Newton stepped up last game against Indiana. The Florida native had 1 sack and three quarterback hurries with 5 total tackles during the game. Illini defensive coordinator, Ryan Walters, says the sophomore made his presence known all summer and training camp and now that work is showing on game day.

“The level that he’s playing with and the consistency that he’s playing with is pretty special,” Ryan Walters said. “We didn’t get that many sacks, but he got the one sack, but was in the backfield all night and had a bunch of hurries and really affected the quarterback. It’s just his motor, we saw that in the summer time workouts, he just always screens in practice he screens so it shows up in games.”

Illinois faces Virginia at home Saturday at 3:00 p.m.