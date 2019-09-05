Illini defense strives for consistency

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois defense shined against Akron on Saturday. They nearly shut out the Zips with a 42-3 victory, holding them to 193 yards combined for both passing and rushing.

After the worst defensive in program history, it’s a big improvement for the Illini. This season, however, is all about bringing consistency.

“Whenever you do have a good game, you can’t dwell in the moment too much, it can never be too great, and it can never be too bad,” says junior defensive back Nate Hobbs. “Like, it can never be too great or too bad, you just have to find that middle ground.”

Hobbs posted six tackles against the Zips with one tackle for loss. The Illinois defense was led by linebacker Jake Hansen with seven tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Senior linebacker Dele Harding also contributed on the defense, with three solo tackles.

“We still made errors and gave up a little bit of plays, says Harding. “But we’re just honing in on that and paying attention more into detail and going into next week just cleaning up.”

Next up, the Illini travel to UConn on Saturday, September 7th. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in Mansfield, Connecticut.