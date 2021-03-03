Illini defense shines in blowout win at No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA) — Tough, gritty, physical. Those words are music to Brad Underwood’s ears and it’s exactly what his team did defensively Tuesday night in a 76-53 win at No. 2 Michigan. Fourth-ranked Illinois imposed its will at both ends of the floor in the program’s highest ranked road win ever, but the defensive effort and energy is what had Underwood smiling the most after his team doused him with water upon entering the locker room at Crisler Arena.

“It was executed well tonight and it’s been getting better,” Underwood said. “It becomes about not making mistakes, not making errors and then you put that with maximum effort. When we’re tough and gritty and flying around, we’re a very good defensive team and that’s what we’ve got to bring every single night.”