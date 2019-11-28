Illini defeat Wildcats on Senior Night

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball defeated Northwestern in 4 sets on Senior Night. Fittingly so, seniors Jacqueline Quade and Ashlyn fleming led the Illini on the offense. Quade led the team with 20 kills, while Fleming earned 12 kills and 8 blocks.

“They [seniors] mean a lot to me,” says head coach Chris Tamas. “All of them have played great roles, doesn’t matter if it’s on or off the court, and hopefully we give them a nice sendoff this year, both with this last match at home, into the last Big Ten match and onto the tournament hopefully.”

Redshirt freshman Diana Brown led the Illini with 52 assists. Kennedy Collins and Mica Allison also showed an impressive performance at the net. Collins had 3 blocks, Allison had 4.

The senior class has led the Illini to two straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and they look for a third appearance this year. The Illini conclude the regular season at Northwestern on Saturday, November, 30th.