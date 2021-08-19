Illini DB, former Sage Dylan Thomas medically retiring

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dylan Thomas will continue to be on the sideline for Illinois football moving forward, not as a player, but as a student assistant coach.

The Illini defensive back and Monticello grad announced he was medically retiring on Wednesday. The former Sage made the switch to defense this Fall, but Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has already seen him excel in his new role.

“I would say in the last five days as a student assistant coach he’s been off the charts,” says Bielema. “He’s a Monticello product, I’ve been very impressed with him and I’m excited to walk this new chapter with him. He’ll be involved with us on every day of every practice, home and away games.”

Thomas has missed two of his first three seasons with the Illini due to injury. He helped lead Monticello to two conference titles in his time there.