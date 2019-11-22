Illini Cross Country to Nationals

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Women’s Cross country is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the first time since 2009. The team automatically qualified after winning the Midwest Regional Title. It’s the program’s second-ever title, and the first since 2006.

“We’re certainly excited to return back,” says head coach Sarah Haveman. “Competing at the national championships is something we expect to do and will look to lay that foundation every year moving forward. With the support we have and the leadership we have, this time the foundation is there for this to be a little bit more of a consistent thing.”

Sarah Haveman was named the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Women’s Coach of the Year on Tuesday. She is the second coach in the history of the program to win the award, along with Karen Harvey who earned the honor in 2006.

At the Midwest Regional, Madison Marasco, Emma Milburn, Allison McGrath and Rebecca Craddock each placed in the Top-25 to clinch a spot at Nationals and earn the Midwest Regional Championship.

The NCAA National Championship will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, at Indiana State.