CHICAGO (WCIA) — After being one and done in the Big Ten tournament, Illinois men’s basketball are moving forward from their loss to Penn State and focusing on the NCAA tournament.

After the Penn State game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said their offense was there, but they are figuring out how to win when shots aren’t falling. The Illini have some NCAA experience with Matthew Mayer winning a national championship at Baylor and Terrence Shannon Jr. at Texas Tech having a good run before coming to Illinois. The Illini will need to lean on their senior leadership that helped them already in big games this year to make it past game one of the Big Dance.

“We’ve beaten UCLA,” Underwood said. “We’ve beaten Texas. We’ve beaten a lot of good teams in this league, I think there’s plenty there. The NCAA tournament becomes a grind and you got to have guys that can make baskets and we do have that.”

“Get back in the gym, take three days off that we have, use that and watch film, see how we can get better,” Shannon said. ‘Just get prepared for March, the lights will be brighter and if we lock in and play defense like I know we can we’ll be fine.”

Illinois will know their destiny with the NCAA tournament tomorrow for selection Sunday. That airs at 5 p.m. on WCIA after the Big Ten tournament championship game.