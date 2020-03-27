Illini commit wins Gatorade Player of the Year

WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Adam Miller joined an elite group Thursday. The Morgan Park senior won the Illinois Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year award for the second straight season, the only players to do that are Jabari Parker, Jalen Brunson and Jon Scheyer.

Miller averaged 23.9 points per game at Morgan Park this season, leading the Mustangs to a 21-9 record. The 6-foot-4 guard also pulled down 6.5 rebounds, dished 5.8 assists and had 2.2 steals per game, all while shooting 42.5 percent from 3. Miller was nominated for the Jordan Brand Classic game, and finished his high school career with 2,076 points.

Giorgi and Kofi dancing, yelling at Adam Miller: “We Love You!” pic.twitter.com/btPgsM1Lsw — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 21, 2019

Miller is the highest profile target in the Class of 2020 for Illinois. A 4-star prospect, he’s ranked No. 33 nationally in the 247Sports composite. He committed to the Illini on Nov. 21, one day after the official early signing period ended. It meant he couldn’t officially sign a National Letter of Intent with Illinois until April 15.

Adam Miller commits to Illinois pic.twitter.com/IMIfhlyq2Q — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 22, 2019

Here's my question to Adam Miller about not signing pic.twitter.com/7jMmx69CPY — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 22, 2019