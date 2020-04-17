Illini commit Adam Miller wins Mr. Basketball

WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Adam Miller is the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, the Chicago Tribune announced on Friday. The 6-foot-3 guard edged out Duke signee DJ Steward for the state’s top award. Miller is a 4-star, Top 40 nationally ranked player out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago. He averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game, leading the Mustangs to a 22-9 record and a trip to the sectional title game, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Miller finished his high school career scoring more than 2,000 points and was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year the past two seasons. He committed to Illinois in November, the day after the early signing period ended, meaning he wasn’t eligible to sign a National Letter of Intent until April 15. As of Friday afternoon, Miller had still not publicly commented on his social media pages about making his intent to play for the Illini official.
Previous Mr. Basketball of Illinois winners
2019: EJ Liddell, Belleville West
2018: EJ Liddell, Belleville West
2017: Mark Smith, Edwardsville
2016: Charlie Moore, Morgan Park
2015: Jalen Brunson, Stevenson
2014: Jahlil Okafor, Young
2013: Jabari Parker, Simeon
2012: Jabari Parker, Simeon
2011 (tie): Ryan Boatright, East Aurora and Chasson Randle, Rock Island
2010: Jereme Richmond, Waukegan
2009: Brandon Paul, Warren
2008: Kevin Dillard, Homewood-Flossmoor
2007: Derrick Rose, Simeon
2006: Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North
2005: Julian Wright, Homewood-Flossmoor
2004: Shaun Livingston, Peoria
2003: Shannon Brown, Proviso East
2002: Dee Brown, Proviso East
2001: Eddy Curry, Thornwood
2000: Darius Miles, East St. Louis
1999: Brian Cook, Lincoln
1998: Frank Williams, Peoria Manual
1997: Sergio McClain, Peoria Manual
1996: Ronnie Fields, Farragut
1995: Kevin Garnett, Farragut
1994: Jerry Gee, St. Martin de Porres
1993: Rashard Griffith, King
1992: Chris Collins, Glenbrook North
1991: Howard Nathan, Peoria Manual
1990: Jamie Brandon, King
1989: Deon Thomas, Simeon
1988: Eric Anderson, St. Francis de Sales
1987: Marcus Liberty, King
1986: Nick Anderson, Simeon
1985: Ed Horton, Springfield Lanphier
1984: Brian Sloan, McLeansboro
1983: Marty Simmons, Lawrenceville
1982: Bruce Douglas, Quincy
1981: Walter Downing, Providence