Illini commit Adam Miller wins Mr. Basketball

WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Adam Miller is the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, the Chicago Tribune announced on Friday. The 6-foot-3 guard edged out Duke signee DJ Steward for the state’s top award. Miller is a 4-star, Top 40 nationally ranked player out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago. He averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game, leading the Mustangs to a 22-9 record and a trip to the sectional title game, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

.@IlliniMBB commit @AceWolf44 is the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, edging Duke signee DJ Steward pic.twitter.com/6oFfkil8SY — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 17, 2020

Miller finished his high school career scoring more than 2,000 points and was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year the past two seasons. He committed to Illinois in November, the day after the early signing period ended, meaning he wasn’t eligible to sign a National Letter of Intent until April 15. As of Friday afternoon, Miller had still not publicly commented on his social media pages about making his intent to play for the Illini official.

Previous Mr. Basketball of Illinois winners

