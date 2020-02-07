Illini commit Adam Miller named to Nike Hoop Summit team

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s top rated recruit in the Class of 2020 was one of 12 players picked to represent the United States in the Nike Hoop Summit. The All-Star game will be played against a world team roster that could include Illini signee Andre Curbelo. That team is expected to be released in March.

Miller joins several of the country’s top seniors on the squad that will play in Portland, Oregon on April 10th. The Morgan Park product committed to the Illini in November but did not sign a National Letter of Intent, opting to keep his options open. He said he was ‘100 percent committed’ to sticking with his pledge to come to Champaign during the ceremony at the Jordan Store in downtown Chicago. Miller is a 6-foot-3 combo guard is ranked as a 4-star player according to 247Sports, the 33rd best prospect in the Class of 2020.