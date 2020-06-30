Illini closer Garrett Acton signs with A’s

WCIA — One of the best relievers in Illinois baseball history signed a free agent deal with the Athletics on Monday. Garrett Acton set the Illini and Big Ten record for saves in a season in 2019 with 19. The Parkland College transfer added six more this spring, to secure the career program mark with 25.

“I am excited to announce that I have officially signed a Free Agent contract with the Oakland Athletics,” Acton posted on his Instagram account. “Thank you to my friends, family, teammates and coaches for the help and support along the way. I could not be more appreciative and thankful to have been a part of Illinois baseball and to wear the block I these last two years.”

Acton finished his Illini career as an All-American, posting a 1.82 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings over 36 appearances.