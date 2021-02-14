Illini clinch match against No. 7 Virginia, beating Cavaliers 4-3

(WCIA) — For the second time this weekend, Illinois senior Zeke Clark clinches a win for the Illini against a ranked team.

The Illini faced No. 7 Virginia in the final match of the ITA National Indoor Championship, after getting swept by No. 4 Baylor the night before. The Illini were down 1-0 heading into singles, after the Cavaliers took the doubles point.

Illinois battled back, with wins from Hunter Heck, Alex Bancila, and Siphos Montsi. Zeke Clark secured the match for the second time this weekend, winning the deuce point against J Von Der Schulenburg.

The Illini get back into Big Ten competition with Penn State on Friday Night at 6 p.m. CT.