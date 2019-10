CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight days after sweeping the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Illinois once again dominated Indiana on Saturday but this time in Champaign.

Illinois controlled all three sets on their way to the 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 win. Meaning Illinois won all six sets over Indiana this season for the clean season sweep.

The Illini are now 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.