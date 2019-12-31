Illini build for future with up and down 2019 season

SANTA CLARA, Cal. (WCIA) — The Illinois football season ended in Santa Clara on Monday and what a year it was for the orange and blue.

Certainly some highs, beating No. 6 Wisconsin in the biggest upset ever helps, so does taking down Michigan State in East Lansing in the program’s biggest come from behind win ever. But there were also some lows. Losing at home to Eastern Michigan started a four game losing streak that had many questioning Lovie’s future with the program. Despite a loss to Cal in the Redbox Bowl, the Illini say they’re optimistic heading into 2020.

“There’s a lot to build on. It’s a process, as we continue to take steps with our program. The bar has been set,” Lovie Smith said. “It was a lot of fun going to our first bowl game and we’re looking forward to what the future will bring.”

“I mean we’re blessed to be where we’re at, even though we didn’t take advantage of our opportunity. I mean looking into the future, I know those guys are going to jump start from here,” Dele Harding said. “This is just a stepping stone and I’m looking forward to it.”

“I’m excited just for next year. For Brandon, to be able to run and pass the ball. We were a little more one dimensional this year but it will be nice when we have everybody back,” Dre Brown said.

Now the page turns to guys like Sydney Brown, who will look to help the Illini defense take another step.

“We owe a lot to the seniors who paved the way to where we are now. I’m proud of how far we’ve come this year,” Brown said. “Obviously it’s not the outcome we wanted to finish on but now with this experience under our belt and looking into next year, we know what we have to do to become successful in a bowl game and moving on forward for sure.”

“As a DB, safeties, corners, you take pride in making those plays thru the air and when you don’t make that, it just means you’ve got to work harder,” Nate Hobbs said.

Illinois will start a new decade with more stability and promise than the previous one. Next year’s team has the chance to be the best in recent history, with more than a dozen big impact guys returning.