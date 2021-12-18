Illini break new three-point record in win over St. Francis

(WCIA) — Illinois had eight different players his a three, while Alfonso Plummer led the way with five buckets from the three-point line. Illinois’ outstanding performance from behind the arc led them to a 106-48 win over St. Francis. Illinois’ 18 three-pointers were the most in a game in program history, eclipsing the previous mark set in 2020 with 17 three’s.

“We all shoot with confidence, we’ve been practicing really well the last few weeks. So I feel like everybody played with confidence this game,” says Plummer, who’s 19 points all came in the first-half.

“He just has like so much confidence that he works on his shot so much that he never leaves the gym after practice without putting up 50-100 made three’s,” says Kofi Cockburn. “So every time I watch him he’s putting up, I always think it’s going in because of how confident he is and how well of a shooter he is. I think he’s the best shooter in the country.”

The #Illini set a new program record hitting 18 three-pointers in a game. Five of those came from Alfonso Plummer.



Illinois shot 65% from the field, while going 18-34 from the three-point line. Cockburn led the Illini with a game-high 21 points, while Jacob Grandison added in 18 points, and five rebounds. Illinois also dished out a season-high 21 assists.

“There’s not a bad shooter on our team. All those guys, I’ve been waiting for [Brandin] Podzimski, Luke [Goode], and RJ [Melendez] to get going shooting the basketball, and we saw what they’re capabale of, and I think we can space the floor and continue to do that, and what you see in blowouts is sometimes you see selfish. And I thought we for the most part, that group came in and we did some really good things, we continued to play unselfish, and that is Illinois basketball.”

The Illini are now 8-3 as they get ready for a trip to St. Louis. They head to the Braggin’ Rights game on Wednesday to play Missouri.