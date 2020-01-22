Illini break Mackey Arena drought with blowout of Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — The Purdue fans were leaving early and it wasn’t because their team was up big. That hasn’t happened in a long time, as the only thing going up for the Boilers was another loss in their column.

It’s another check mark in what’s been a season full of rewriting ‘The last time it happened’ in the Illini record books. It had been more than a decade since Illinois last won here at Mackey, that’s now a thing of the past. So is the 15 game Big Ten winning streak for Purdue in this building, as the Illini show they are for real with the blowout win.

“This is a hard place to play, this is a loud building and I thought we did a good job of neutralizing that and a credit to our guys because we’ve been able to grow though that and grow to that point,” Brad Underwood said.

Trent Frazier was on a heater from 3, the junior lit it up from the outside going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

“We had something to prove, we had a little chip on our shoulder,” Frazier said. “We wanted to come in here and show who the toughest team was tonight.”

But it was Dosunmu that not only scored 18, but distributing as well, setting a new career high with 11 assists.

“I showed that I’m an all-around player, my game has evolved,” Dosunmu said.

And then there’s Kofi, the big man played like the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and then some in his 8th double double.

The Illini are now just half a game out of first in the Big Ten. Conference teams are just 8-42 in league play and Illinois has two of those eight. That will go a long way in March. And for the first time in years, this team looks like an NCAA tournament team.