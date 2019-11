PHOENIX (WCIA) -- Grand Canyon University Arena has a reputation, it's loud and they cause havoc. They did exactly that to Illinois on Friday night but Illinois escaped with a 83-71 win .

"Spectacular. It's spectacular. I'm a huge fan of extremely loud.," says Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. "This ranks right up there, the louder the better and literally we're in a timeout and guys can't hear."

"We all knew from the beginning, from the jump that we were all going to have to stay together, listen real carefully and stay locked in because of how loud the crowd was," says Illinois guard Alan Griffin.