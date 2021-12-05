Illini beat Eastern Kentucky following historic day for Kendall Bostic

(WCIA) — Illinois beat Eastern Kentucky 71-57 at the State Farm Center on Sunday, with a historic performance from Kendall Bostic. Bostic earned her second career double-double with 22 rebounds, the third-most in a game in program history. It was also the most rebounds in a game since 1980.

Some big individual performances fueled a solid team win today! #Illini 🔶🏀🔷 pic.twitter.com/4QfueczFcj — Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 6, 2021

Aaliyah Nye also sparked the Illini offense, matching a career-high five three-pointers, while leading the team with 15 points. Bostic had 12 points, along with two steals and two blocks. Eastern Kentucky opened the game on a 7-0 run, and led by six heading into the second quarter, but the Illini defense held the Colonels without a field goal for seven minutes, while the offense sparked a 17-0 run and didn’t look back from there.

Illinois will play their first conference game of the season when they travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Thursday.