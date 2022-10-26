CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will be getting surgery on Friday. The guard got a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday’s scrimmage vs Kansas. He will undergo surgery in two days so his return date is to be determined. We had head coach Brad Underwood in our studio today, he says Luke was going to be in the starting lineup this year.

“I’m just sick for Luke,” Underwood said. “He was playing so well and we had him penciled in as a starter, it was just an effort play.” Made an effort play, stepped on an opponent’s foot. A big loss, he’s so vocal and his confidence was through the roof so we’ll miss him but guys got to step up. It’ll be by committee, we’ll miss Luke’s shooting, he’s an elite shooter. I don’t know if we replace that but we’ve got to make up for it in other areas.”

Illinois will play an exhibition game on Friday at home vs Quincy at 7 pm.