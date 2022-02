CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ali Patberg scored a game high 26 points leading No. 7 Indiana to a 93-61 win over Illinois at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. The Illini got a team high 14 points from Adalia McKenzie to go along with 13 from Jayla Oden but the Hoosiers handed Illinois its fifth straight loss and eighth in the last nine games, dropping the Illini to 6-13 overall on the season and 1-7 in Big Ten play.