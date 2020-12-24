Illini basketball won’t head home for holidays, staying on campus for Christmas

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball won’t be heading home for the holidays this year. COVID-19 is keeping the team on campus during Christmas, in addition to game on Saturday the 26th. Normally the team gets to take a few days off following the Braggin’ Rights game, almost always the Saturday before Christmas. Not this year. The Big Ten schedule is changed, with three league games actually on the 25th. The Illini host the Indiana Hoosiers at 3 p.m. the following day, eliminating any sort of holiday plans. Instead the team will gather together to celebrate, all while keeping its normal routine.

“There will be some presents to open and some different things,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “It won’t be a traditional Christmas but I hope it becomes a very memorable Christmas, not just for COVID. I want it to be memorable because it was a bonding of the basketball family together.”

If the players or members of the team left campus and the program’s daily testing, a new quarantine period would have to start, similar to earlier this summer when everyone arrived on campus.