Illini basketball set to restart B1G play with trip to No. 14 Michigan St.

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu knows what to expect the second time around. The Illinois sophomore guard is preparing to reopen Big Ten Conference play Thursday at No. 14 Michigan State. It tips off an 18 game league grind in the next two and a half months that will determine whether the Illini make the NCAA tournament again after missing out the last seven seasons.

“Every game is tough, like there’s no looking forward to a game where everyone knows you’re going to win,” Dosunmu said. “There’s great coaches every night, so tomorrow we’ve just got to come out and play our game and we’re going to be fine.”

The Illini (9-4, 1-1 B1G) proved they can compete with anyone in the country and conference, nearly upsetting No. 3 Maryland on its home court before blowing a late lead last month. Illinois followed it up four days later taking care of business at home in head coach Brad Underwood’s signature win to this point, a victory over No. 5 Michigan.



“We took a step against Maryland and had an opportunity and we’ve got to continue to do that every night,” Underwood said about playing on the road. “Going on the road will be the difference between who’s on top and the bottom (in the conference standings).”

Illinois and Michigan State tip off Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT from Breslin Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports One.