Illini basketball returns home as NCAA cancels March Madness, all winter/spring championships

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team returned home from Indianapolis about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in shock. A little less than 24 hours before the fourth-seeded Illini were supposed to start the Big Ten tournament, the team learned its season was over. The NCAA announced at 3:07 p.m. that March Madness was cancelled, along with all winter and future spring championships.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions,” the Big Ten conference released in a statement. “In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”