Illini basketball officially starts practice

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Practice is officially underway for the Illinois men’s basketball team. The Illini have been working out since school started, mostly individually or in small groups a couple of hours a week, but the real full team sessions started on Thursday.

“I’m excited I feel like this is our year,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “I feel like we have a chance to win. I feel like we have a chance to be successful and as long as we stay locked in and keep our eyes on the prize and not on what people are saying.”

Illinois returns 85 percent of its scoring this season, led by Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The first game of the season is just 33 days away when Nicholls St. visits State Farm Center on Nov. 5.