Illini basketball moves up to No. 13 ahead of Tuesday’s marquee match-up at Purdue, Kofi Cockburn named B1G Player of the Week again

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball moved up five spots to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, following two wins last week. The Illini (17-5, 10-2 B1G) beat No. 11 Wisconsin in Champaign before handing Indiana just its second home loss of the season on Saturday. Illinois leads the Big Ten by one game over Wisconsin and Purdue heading into Tuesday night’s marquee match-up with the Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 B1G) in West Lafayette, who are up one spot to No. 3 in the country.

The #Illini move up to No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Purdue is now No. 3 ahead of tomorrow’s game in West Lafayette — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 7, 2022

Kofi Cockburn is the Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season. The 7-foot junior center averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds in the two wins for the Illini last week, including a 37-point, 12 rebound performance against the Badgers. Cockburn also had 17 points and eight rebounds against the Hoosiers.

Round two between Illinois and Purdue is Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on EPSN at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers beat the Illini last month in double overtime in Champaign.