((WCIA)) — Illinois women’s basketball land Duke sophomore transfer Shay Bollin for the 2023-2024 season.

The 6-foot-3-inch forward appeared in eight games off the bench for the Blue Devils last season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds across 41 minutes of action as a true freshman.

“I am so excited to have Shay join our Illini family,” opened Green. “She brings size, toughness, and the ability to stretch the floor. She is an elite shooter who fits our system perfectly. Shay is a competitor and a hard worker who will continue to grow in our program. I can’t wait to get her on campus and get to work.”

The Massachusetts native was ranked No.33 by ESPNW for the class of 2022. The 2022 McDonald’s All American nominee was 67-13 in her four year career at Bridgewater-Raynham, including four straight undefeated conferences championships.

“I chose Illinois for numerous reasons: the staff, the players, the facilities, the alumni base and so much more are all elite,” shared Bollin. “Most importantly, it’s very evident how Coach Green has so quickly been able to build a genuine, competitive culture at Illinois. She is phenomenal at developing unique and authentic relationships with her players. The team, both players and staff, is made up of high character people who are eager to work hard, develop and win together! I feel this will really be the catalyst in having a big rise in the Big Ten and officially putting Illinois on the map. This is a brand-new construction that Coach Shauna is building, and I have full faith that with her history of development in her players to reach their full potential, both on and off the court, Illinois is a perfect place fit for me!”

Duke had a 26-7 record overall and went 14-4 in ACC play, picking up a win in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.