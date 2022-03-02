CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is embracing big expectations, a year after bowing out of the NCAA tournament in the second round as a one seed. The Illini (20-8, 13-5 B1G) are still in the hunt for a Big Ten title but are going to need some help after No. 10 Wisconsin knocked off No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday night. For the Illini to have any shot at getting a share of the regular season league crown, they need to win their final two games and have Nebraska beat Wisconsin on Sunday.

Whether or not Illinois ends up winning the conference or coming up just short, head coach Brad Underwood says his focus is on the bigger picture, and that’s a long run in March.

“This year it’s Final Four,” Underwood said. “I mean that’s the conversation, we’re having those talks. You gotta think, gotta believe it, dream it and you’ve got to control your own destiny and it’s the time of year where one game and you’re out and it’s the abruptness of the end as I’ve talked about many times and we’ve got to be conscious of that.”

No. 20 hosts Penn State Thursday night at 6 p.m. on FS1 in the second to last home game of the season.