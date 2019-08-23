Illini Basketball announces 2019-2020 schedule

(WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Basketball will begin their 2019-2020 season against Nicholls State at the State Farm Center on Friday, November 5th. This is the earliest home opener in school history.

“I think one of the challenges last year was just grasping and getting a foothold on winning,” says Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. “I’m looking forward to a great home schedule, and giving these guys the ability to continue to play in front of our fans as often as we can.”

Illinois will play 19 games at State Farm Center this season, including 10 home Big Ten games. It will also be a challenging year for the Illini as they face 14 opponents who made appearances in the NCAA Tournament last season.

For the full schedule, click here.