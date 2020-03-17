Illini baseball reacts to canceled season: “It’s been chaotic”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball was practicing, getting ready to head to Carbondale for a weekend series at Southern Illinois, when it found the season was canceled. Tough news for anyone to hear, especially for guys like Garrett Acton. The All-American closer came back for his senior season, turning down a chance to go pro. Now his future is in limbo.

“It was seeming like it was just a matter of time,” Acton said on a conference call Tuesday morning, referring to the decision to cancel the season. “I think we were all prepared for that. Obviously we were hoping for something different, this wasn’t the outcome for our season that anybody had expected for our season or hoped for it so it’s obviously been chaotic.”

Acton says he will have a tough decision to make whether to come back and play for the Illini next season in a fifth season, under an NCAA waiver rule allowing players to return, or become eligible for the MLB Draft. To watch Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb’s FaceTime interview with WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda on the impact of players returning, his take on NCAA’s decision to not play the national championship and more, click here: