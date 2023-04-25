PEORIA (WCIA) — Illinois baseball loses on the road to Missouri Valley Conference’s Bradley 7-6. This is the second time these teams matched up this year, with Illinois winning the first game 6-4 at Illinois Field back in March.

Freshman Julius Sanchez has two strikeouts for Illinois with 3 innings pitched. Branden Comia went 3-for-5 at the plate for Illinois, driving in one run with an RBI single to give Illinois a 3-2 lead.

The Illini will continue on the road heading to Ohio State for a three game series starting Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT.