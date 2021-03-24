Illini baseball home opener set for Friday

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Spending the first month of the season on the road is nothing new for Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb. The longtime Illini leader is more than used to being in and out of hotels, airplanes and busses in February and early March but there’s something about doing it during COVID that has Hartleb ready to play at home. The Illini (6-6) finally get that chance this weekend, hosting a three game series with Northwestern starting Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

“It’s awesome not being on a bus, it’s awesome not being at a hotel,” Hartleb said. “It will be nice just having familiarity in the clubhouse, kind of that team atmosphere.”

“I mean it’s good to be back honestly, we’ve spent a lot of time at this field, it’s nice to be at home I know we’re allowed a couple immediate family members so it’ll be nice to have the parents come down,” Illinois sophomore pitcher Nathan Lavender added.

Illinois is 12 games into its Big Ten conference only schedule, playing games in South Carolina and indoors at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Last weekend the Illini split a pair of games against Michigan and Michigan State, both played in Ann Arbor. With no Big Ten tournament this year, all Big Ten teams are playing a 44-game schedule leading directly into the NCAA tournament.

