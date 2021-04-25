First no-hitter on the road for Illini Baseball, Softball splits series with Indiana

(WCIA) — The Illini baseball program made history on Sunday, throwing the 11th no-hitter in program history and the first ever on the road. In a 1-0 victory over Purdue, Riley Gowens, Ryan O’Hara, and Cole Kirschieper combined to earn the no-hitter, and etch their names in the record book.

Illinois softball also played this weekend, with the Illini splitting the series with Indiana. They played their second double-header on Sunday, winning the first game 2-0, but losing the second 2-0. They went 2-2 on the weekend.

MID 5 | ROBLES ROCKET FROM RIGHT FIELD 🚀🚀🚀@gabirobles_ unleashes a rocket to home plate to end the inning! Unreal stuff from the outfielder! 🔶🔷🔥#Illini 2, Indiana 0 pic.twitter.com/yWiZmIzWym — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) April 25, 2021

Both Sidney Sickels and Addy Jarvis threw complete games, with Sickels pitching the shutout in game-one on Sunday. In the first game, Bella Loya earned his fifth RBI of the weekend, while Kailee Powell led the Illini offensively in the second going 2-for-3 at the plate.