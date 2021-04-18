Illini Baseball and Softball break ground on new facilities

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Friday was a ground breaking day for the Illinois Baseball and Softball programs who officially began work on their new facilities.

The Susan and Clint Atkins baseball training center, will sit adjacent to Illinois field, and the 26,000 foot facility will include a large training space, new locker rooms, and more. The $8 million facility is expected to be completed by early next year.

Another special moment yesterday as we officially broke ground on two new practice facilities for @IlliniBaseball and @IlliniSB!#Illini | #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/HMwck1VvLC — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile softball is also getting a new complex. The $6 million Rex and Alice Martin softball training center is a 13-thousand square foot indoor training space with a full infield, hitting and pitching cages and more. It sits next to Eichelberger field — and will be finished by early 2022. Both head coaches Tyra Perry and Dan Hartleb say this is a step to bring continued success to their programs.

“It’s just an awesome day. It’s something that will help our program tremendously from a recruiting aspect, it’s going to help us from a development aspect,” says Hartleb.



“I can’t express enough how excited we are about this opportunity. It’s cold here and being the coach of an outdoor sport that starts in January, it’s great to have a state of the art facility,” says Perry.