Illini back in routine after five days of training camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini are through one week of training camp, they started on Monday and wrapped up their fifth practice on Saturday. The team has been practicing in the morning from 8:30am-10:30am, but their routine has been met with several adjustments due to COVID-19. Players, coaches, and staff are now tested before practice everyday.

“2020 is just a different year, but we’ve embraced it being different,” says head coach Lovie Smith. “Hopefully it’ll help teams the university of Illinois do something we haven’t done in the past.”

The Illini have only had a few practices in pads, and Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson says getting back into a routine is starting to make it seem like a real football season.

“Yeah it definitely seems more real, at first to this point, we didn’t really know before the Big Ten made a decision, but the season’s here and so it’s time to grind, and get into that playbook,” says Tolson. “School and football are the only two things I’m worried about right now.”