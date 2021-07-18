Illini attendees announced for Big Ten Media day

(WCIA) — Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place this week, with the Illini scheduled to speak on Thursday, July 22nd at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s the first media day for Illini head coach Bret Bielema, along with the Illini athletes that will be attending.

Seniors Owen Carney, Vederian Lowe, and Doug Kramer are all set to speak at the media day on Thursday. Carney was an All-Big Ten selection defensive lineman last season, and ranked fourth in the conference in sacks. Kramer is a four-year starter for the Illini offensive line, and also named an All-Big Ten team. Lowe is a three year starter who’s 40 career starts are eight away from the program record and is tied for most among current Illini.

Bielema is set to take the podium at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.