CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Big changes are coming for fans attending Illinois athletics events. Starting February 28th, the university will drop its mask mandate, except in instructional spaces. Fans will also no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Illini sporting events.

That means the final two Illini men’s basketball games scheduled for March 3rd against Penn State and March 6th against Iowa, fans will be able to watch a game at State Farm Center without a mask requirement for the first time since March 8, 2020, before the pandemic began.

The change also includes the men’s gymnastics meet against Michigan on March 12 at Huff Hall, along with upcoming men’s and women’s tennis matches at Atkins Tennis Center. The NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional Championships March 31-April 2 are also included, along with other indoor events on campus including Chicago Live in Concert April 12, Hairspray April 18, For King & Country on April 21, and Earth, Wind & Fire May 6 scheduled at State Farm Center.