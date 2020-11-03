Illini athletes make voting a priority

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For some Illini athletes like Kendrick Green, this is the first election they’ve ever voted in. Others have cast their ballot before, but it’s likely never been more in the spotlight than it is now. The NCAA paved the way for student-athletes to take part in the 2020 election this year, designating Nov. 3 as a day off from all practice, games and team related activities.

“We’ll I think it’s something long overdue if you really think about it,” Illinois football coach Lovie Smith said. “We have holidays where we take days off for a lot of different things. What is more important than the presidential election? So it’s something that should have been done a long time ago. I’ve talked an awful lot about the guys being involved, and what’s going on in our world, and our country. So here’s a chance to really say and make your voice be known.”

The Illinois football, men’s and women’s basketball teams are all registered to vote. It was an undertaking influenced by the need for social and racial justice, along with the COVID-19 pandemic. Green, along with several of his teammates, organized a march and rally on campus earlier this summer to support Black Lives Matter and the need for equality.

“As we talk about social justice and what’s happening in our world, I want our guys to be involved in it,” Smith said. “The best way to be involved, where you can really make a difference, is at the ballot box by voting.”

“We all have a civil duty to vote and share our opinion on who we think needs to be the President and I think that’s important,” Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen said. “The more people who we get to vote, the better understanding of what the country really wants, right? So that’s kind of what I would say it means to me.”